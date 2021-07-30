Morgan Stanley Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

