Morgan Stanley Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $300.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $269.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.83. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,760,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.