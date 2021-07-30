Morgan Stanley Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $340.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.11.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,483. PayPal has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.47. The company has a market cap of $327.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.