Morgan Stanley Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $75.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ VC traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $114.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -545.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

