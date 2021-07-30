Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 385,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Garmin worth $72,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,135 shares of company stock worth $34,173,188. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.63. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $158.35.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.