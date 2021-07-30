Morgan Stanley Sells 204,210 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $77,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $21.54.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.