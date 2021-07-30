Morgan Stanley Sells 29,212 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.51% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $75,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

