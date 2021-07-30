Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.