MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €80.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.22 ($116.73).

ETR:MOR opened at €47.34 ($55.69) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of €64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €53.58 ($63.04) and a twelve month high of €122.85 ($144.53).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

