Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 121 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £1,591.15 ($2,078.85).

MAB1 stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15). The company had a trading volume of 15,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,227.03. The company has a market cap of £697.63 million and a PE ratio of 55.19. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 528 ($6.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,383.44 ($18.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

