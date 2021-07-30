MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Update

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the June 30th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MOSY opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $33.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 5.96. MoSys has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $10.75.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MoSys by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.