MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

MRC Global stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 684,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,891. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

