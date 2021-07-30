MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.
MRC Global stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 684,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,891. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
About MRC Global
