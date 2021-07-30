MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Shares of MVBF opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $488.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MVB Financial news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

