MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) vs. StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Financial Contrast

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99% StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and StageZero Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 114.84 -$17.58 million N/A N/A StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 5.29 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals beats StageZero Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

