Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Up to $1.08

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.11. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 1,801 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $538.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.88.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).
