Namecoin Price Tops $1.34 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $19.79 million and approximately $6,514.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001183 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

