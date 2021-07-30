National Bank Financial Increases Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$21.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.36.
CAS stock opened at C$16.05 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
