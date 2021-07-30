National Bank Financial Increases Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$21.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.36.

CAS stock opened at C$16.05 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9287853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

