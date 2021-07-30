National Bank Financial Increases Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$775.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FRFHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded up $6.04 on Friday, hitting $421.94. 71,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,984. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $259.00 and a one year high of $480.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.73. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 10.09%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.