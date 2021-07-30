National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.83.

FN opened at C$46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$31.36 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

