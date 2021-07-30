National Bankshares Downgrades Real Matters (TSE:REAL) to Sector Perform

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$15.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$35.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.40 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.99.

TSE REAL traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,377. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$11.44 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.68.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,614,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,521,127.57. Also, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$240,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,962.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,210.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

