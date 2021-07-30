National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. Research analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,687.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Bankshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

