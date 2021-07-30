National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several research firms have commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after buying an additional 902,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after buying an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,203. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $282.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

