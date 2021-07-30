National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 148,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.