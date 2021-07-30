Natural Resource Partners (NRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

NYSE NRP opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.