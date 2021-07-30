NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Buys £150.22 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray acquired 74 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).
Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Katie Murray bought 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($196.47).
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Katie Murray bought 72 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59).
Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 204.90 ($2.68) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.69. The company has a market capitalization of £23.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.54.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
