NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Buys £150.22 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray acquired 74 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NatWest Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Katie Murray bought 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($196.47).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Katie Murray bought 72 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

On Wednesday, May 12th, Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 204.90 ($2.68) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.69. The company has a market capitalization of £23.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.54.

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.