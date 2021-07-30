Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post $169.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.20 million. Nautilus posted sales of $114.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $623.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.40 million to $625.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $623.35 million, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $724.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLS. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 665,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nautilus by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nautilus by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nautilus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nautilus by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.