Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $25.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NLS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Insiders have sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

