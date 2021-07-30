Needham & Company LLC Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,730.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,546.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

