Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.68 ($78.45).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek stock opened at €74.56 ($87.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €72.14 ($84.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.51.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.