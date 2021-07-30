Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.10

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 242891972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

Net Savings Link Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

