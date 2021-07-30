Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $126.71. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 258,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 56,228 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

