New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,265,000 after acquiring an additional 352,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.61. 33,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,308. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.