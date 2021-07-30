New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.7% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.89. 323,990 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49.

