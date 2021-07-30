New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 774 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.19. The stock had a trading volume of 113,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

