New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 984 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.46. 73,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

