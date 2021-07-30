New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post sales of $341.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $295.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

