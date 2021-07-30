Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $24.75. 9,549,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

