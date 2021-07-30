NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,558. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 162.70 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $61.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.