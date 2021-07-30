NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,558. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 162.70 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $61.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.
In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
