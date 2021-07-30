Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will announce $82.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $83.00 million. Nine Energy Service reported sales of $52.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $331.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $334.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $457.10 million, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $460.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Nine Energy Service stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

