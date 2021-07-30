NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $39.36

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.36, but opened at $41.30. NIO shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 428,362 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 2.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $5,884,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $4,662,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NIO by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

