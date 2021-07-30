Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €4.91 ($5.77).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.