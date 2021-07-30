Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Increases Dividend to $1.09 Per Share

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend payment by 54.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.42. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $184.92 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

