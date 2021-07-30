North American Construction Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$18.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$21.30. The company has a market cap of C$521.24 million and a P/E ratio of 12.08.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$638,794.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,809,594.88. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,100 shares of company stock worth $2,586,894.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

