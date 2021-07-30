Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Plans $1.12 Dividend

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.