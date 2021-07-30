Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Plans $1.12 Dividend

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company provides various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

