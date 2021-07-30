Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Codiak BioSciences worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $12,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 191.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 180,157 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,933,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 68.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

