Northern Trust Corp Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 257,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.15. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $33.26.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

