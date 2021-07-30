Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in County Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in County Bancorp by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICBK opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $210.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.00.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

ICBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

