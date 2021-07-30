Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,617 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHG. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,489.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $204.67 million, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

