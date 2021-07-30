Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Neutral Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.