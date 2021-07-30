Northwest Natural Holding Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) – Equities researchers at Williams Capital boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Natural in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. Williams Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Northwest Natural’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NWN opened at $53.10 on Thursday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $17,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 91,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

